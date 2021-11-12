UrduPoint.com

APEC Leaders Support Efforts To Create Free Trade Zone In Region - Declaration

APEC leaders support efforts to create a free trade zone in the region, according to the summit's final declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) APEC leaders support efforts to create a free trade zone in the region, according to the summit's final declaration.

"We will advance the APEC Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda in line with implementing the Lima Declaration, to contribute to high quality and comprehensive regional undertakings.

We also note that APEC business Advisory Council considers the realisation of FTAAP its preeminent economic priority," the declaration says.

