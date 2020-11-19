UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APEC Leaders To Discuss Ways To Handle Socioeconomic Covid Impact - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

APEC Leaders to Discuss Ways to Handle Socioeconomic Covid Impact - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will discuss the socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and ways to handle it, the press service of the Kremlin said Thursday.

"On November 20, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will be chaired by Malaysia," the Kremlin said.

Apart from the coronavirus, the APEC leaders will discuss prospects for interaction within the forum.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Malaysia November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

22 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

26 minutes ago

Begum Parveen Sarwar inaugurates hepatitis camp at ..

2 minutes ago

ADCG reviews performance of Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago

PHP Multan region gets seven new vehicles: SP PHP

2 minutes ago

Dortmund teen Moukoko on verge of making Bundeslig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.