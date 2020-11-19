APEC Leaders to Discuss Ways to Handle Socioeconomic Covid Impact - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will discuss the socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and ways to handle it, the press service of the Kremlin said Thursday.

"On November 20, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which will be chaired by Malaysia," the Kremlin said.

Apart from the coronavirus, the APEC leaders will discuss prospects for interaction within the forum.