UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APEC Leaders Vow To Develop Economic Integration To Facilitate Recovery From Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

APEC Leaders Vow to Develop Economic Integration to Facilitate Recovery From Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The leaders of APEC countries intend to develop economic integration in the region in order to facilitate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit's declaration says.

"We acknowledge the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment, which can help combat the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will advance economic integration in the region to facilitate recovery.," the document says.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

2 hours ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.