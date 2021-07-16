APEC Leaders Vow to Develop Economic Integration to Facilitate Recovery From Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The leaders of APEC countries intend to develop economic integration in the region in order to facilitate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit's declaration says.

"We acknowledge the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment, which can help combat the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will advance economic integration in the region to facilitate recovery.," the document says.