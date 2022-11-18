APEC Ministerial Declaration Adopted in Compromise Form - Russian Official

The APEC Ministerial Declaration was adopted in a compromise form, taking into account Russia's position, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Vladimir Ilyichev said on Friday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The APEC Ministerial Declaration was adopted in a compromise form, taking into account Russia's position, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Vladimir Ilyichev said on Friday.

Trade and foreign affairs minister adopted the final document of the ministerial meeting that preceded the APEC summit.

"The APEC ministerial declaration was adopted in a compromise form, taking into account the position of Russia, the delegation of which managed to prevent the inclusion of directly confrontational formulations in the document," Ilyichev said.

Representatives of the G7 countries in APEC, including Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, actively insisted on including the issue of Ukraine into the declaration, the Russian official said.

"We should not forget that APEC is an economic structure that does not deal with the political agenda. Moreover, from the point of view of regional coverage, the issue is clearly not part of the APEC scope," Ilyichev said.

The ministerial declaration reflects not only Russia's position, but also quite a large number of APEC participants protectionism is increasing, the official said.