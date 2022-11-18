APEC Ministerial Meeting Members Assess Russian Actions in Ukraine Differently - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Most of the participants of the APEC ministerial meeting condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine, but there were other opinions, the Friday joint statement of the ministers said.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy - constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions," the statement said.