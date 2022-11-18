UrduPoint.com

APEC Ministers Support WTO Globalization Course, Multilateral Trading System

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 07:00 PM

APEC Ministers Support WTO Globalization Course, Multilateral Trading System

The ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states support the efforts of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on further globalization, including the "rules-based" multilateral trading system, to facilitate the global post-pandemic economic recovery, the 2022 APEC joint ministerial statement said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member states support the efforts of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on further globalization, including the "rules-based" multilateral trading system, to facilitate the global post-pandemic economic recovery, the 2022 APEC joint ministerial statement said on Friday.

"We reaffirm the importance of and commit to upholding and further strengthening the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core. We recognise the important role of the multilateral trading system to support economic recovery from global challenges, in particular through the facilitation of the movement of and access to food as well as essential goods and services related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

The statement also said that the ministers recognize the importance of the global agricultural and food systems, "underpinned by WTO rules, bringing food, fibre, and other critical products to people all over the world.

"

"We remain committed to working together in the WTO to continue to support its necessary reform to improve all its functions, in order to ensure that it can better address existing and emerging global trade challenges," it added.

The 29th APEC summit is taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 18-19. The participating countries will discuss cooperation on revitalizing the economy of the region, which has been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical instability. First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov is leading the Russian delegation at the summit. The US delegation is led by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Chinese delegation by President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand Russia China Bangkok November All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

Administrator Karachi calls on Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago
 World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

World Children's Day observed in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 89 points 18 Nov 202 ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 89 points 18 Nov 2022

2 minutes ago
 EU Ministers Debate von der Leyen's Proposal to St ..

EU Ministers Debate von der Leyen's Proposal to Stress-Test Critical Infrastruct ..

2 minutes ago
 'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with w ..

'Pakistan keen to intensify its engagements with world to safeguard its national ..

34 minutes ago
 NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in T ..

NAB decides to investigate Imran Khan, others in Thoshakhana case

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.