UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APEC Secretariat Supports Chile's Decision To Suspend Hosting Of Trade Summit - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

APEC Secretariat Supports Chile's Decision to Suspend Hosting of Trade Summit - Statement

The secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc (APEC) said Wednesday it supported Chile's decision to cancel the organization's summit as South American country had experienced several weeks of protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc (APEC) said Wednesday it supported Chile's decision to cancel the organization's summit as South American country had experienced several weeks of protests.

"The safety of the people of Chile and our member economies are APEC's utmost priority. As such, the APEC Secretariat supports Chile's decision to suspend the hosting of APEC Leaders' Week," the secretariat said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The summit was scheduled for mid-November.

Related Topics

Chile

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

16 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

27 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

46 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

1 hour ago

CPEC to be made gateway for progress, prosperity: ..

4 minutes ago

IGP visits Safe City Headquarters Qurban Lines

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.