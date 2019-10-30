The secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc (APEC) said Wednesday it supported Chile's decision to cancel the organization's summit as South American country had experienced several weeks of protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The secretariat of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc (APEC) said Wednesday it supported Chile 's decision to cancel the organization's summit as South American country had experienced several weeks of protests.

"The safety of the people of Chile and our member economies are APEC's utmost priority. As such, the APEC Secretariat supports Chile's decision to suspend the hosting of APEC Leaders' Week," the secretariat said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The summit was scheduled for mid-November.