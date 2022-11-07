UrduPoint.com

APEC Summit In Bangkok To Be Protected By 25,000 Policemen - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

APEC Summit in Bangkok to Be Protected by 25,000 Policemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Country leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the Thai capital from November 18-19 will be guarded by 25,000 policemen, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Chief Chinnapat Sarasin told the news outlet that police officers would be mobilized from the capital city and surrounding provinces.

According to the report, the police will guard the routes of summit participants' motorcades, monitor the situation concerning delegations' movements around Bangkok from the rooftops of skyscrapers as well as ensure the leaders' safety at their hotels.

The police, as reported by the news outlet, will also keep an eye on activist and separatist groups from the southern border provinces of Thailand, who might be interested in igniting unrest and provoking disorder during the APEC summit.

"Police are monitoring all political and insurgent groups. Members of the public are also encouraged to help watch out for any suspicious activities and alert police to them," Chinnapat told the Bangkok Post.

There will 50 twenty-four-hour checkpoints established to control the situation on the streets, according to the newspaper.

"Political activists should avoid (creating problems) for the sake of national interest. Thailand is hosting a major international event which will help promote the country and boost tourism," he added.

From November 16-21, a no-fly zone for drones will be imposed in Bangkok with an exception for state security forces' air vehicles. The Thai authorities have also declared a public holiday in the capital city and neighboring provinces from November 16-18.

Related Topics

Police Thailand Vehicles Alert Bangkok November Border Post Event All From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

18 minutes ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

2 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

3 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

3 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.