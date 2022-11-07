APEC Summit in Bangkok to Be Protected by 25,000 Policemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Country leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the Thai capital from November 18-19 will be guarded by 25,000 policemen, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday.

Royal Thai Police Deputy Chief Chinnapat Sarasin told the news outlet that police officers would be mobilized from the capital city and surrounding provinces.

According to the report, the police will guard the routes of summit participants' motorcades, monitor the situation concerning delegations' movements around Bangkok from the rooftops of skyscrapers as well as ensure the leaders' safety at their hotels.

The police, as reported by the news outlet, will also keep an eye on activist and separatist groups from the southern border provinces of Thailand, who might be interested in igniting unrest and provoking disorder during the APEC summit.

"Police are monitoring all political and insurgent groups. Members of the public are also encouraged to help watch out for any suspicious activities and alert police to them," Chinnapat told the Bangkok Post.

There will 50 twenty-four-hour checkpoints established to control the situation on the streets, according to the newspaper.

"Political activists should avoid (creating problems) for the sake of national interest. Thailand is hosting a major international event which will help promote the country and boost tourism," he added.

From November 16-21, a no-fly zone for drones will be imposed in Bangkok with an exception for state security forces' air vehicles. The Thai authorities have also declared a public holiday in the capital city and neighboring provinces from November 16-18.