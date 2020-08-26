Apex-Brasil Seeks New Opportunities With Russia in Alternative Sectors of Economy

Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is exploring new opportunities with Russia in alternative sectors of the economy, like the distribution of the components of military footwear, the company's head of the Eurasia office, Almir Ribeiro Americo told Sputnik on the sidelines of the army 2020 defense industry forum, which is taking place outside Moscow

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Apex-Brasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, is exploring new opportunities with Russia in alternative sectors of the economy, like the distribution of the components of military footwear, the company's head of the Eurasia office, Almir Ribeiro Americo told Sputnik on the sidelines of the army 2020 defense industry forum, which is taking place outside Moscow.

"We are trying to open up new opportunities [with Russia] in alternative sectors of the economy, which we have not traditionally seen yet... We are constantly working here to find new opportunities for the development of Brazilian trade in Russia," Americo said.

He admitted that usually the company worked in traditional sectors of the economy and noted that Brazil used to be the largest supplier to Russia, for example, of meat and sugar. Now, Russia is providing for itself in these spheres and, therefore, it is a big challenge for Brazil to find other sectors and other products that can find demand in the Russian market.

Another industry that Apex Brasil seeks to promote in Russia is the peanut industry.

"Brazil is now the largest supplier of peanuts to Russia. We will also try to develop technology for the timber industry. We know that Russia is developing very quickly," he said.

He added that Apex Brasil is interested in the promotion of the components for footwear. Russia is now developing its production, especially professional footwear for the military, he added.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum is being held from August 23-29 at the Patriot convention and exhibition center of Russia's Armed Forces, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield just outside Moscow.