APG of Inter Parliamentary Union virtual meeting held

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Asia Pasicific Group (APG) of Inter Parliamentary Union virtual meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Republic of South Korea.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Senator Fauzia Arshad represented Pakistan at the virtual event, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The meeting commenced with opening remarks from Chair of the APG (ROK). He went onto introduce member states & agenda items were adopted.

The minutes of the previous virtual meeting of APG held on October 30 last were adopted.

The report was presented by APG representatives in executive committee (Pakistan, Thailand and China) nominations to vacancies of APG standing committees were also deliberated upon during the meeting.