UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APG Of Inter Parliamentary Union Virtual Meeting Held

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

APG of Inter Parliamentary Union virtual meeting held

Asia Pasicific Group (APG) of Inter Parliamentary Union virtual meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Republic of South Korea

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Asia Pasicific Group (APG) of Inter Parliamentary Union virtual meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Republic of South Korea.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Senator Fauzia Arshad represented Pakistan at the virtual event, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

The meeting commenced with opening remarks from Chair of the APG (ROK). He went onto introduce member states & agenda items were adopted.

The minutes of the previous virtual meeting of APG held on October 30 last were adopted.

The report was presented by APG representatives in executive committee (Pakistan, Thailand and China) nominations to vacancies of APG standing committees were also deliberated upon during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Thailand China Mushahid Hussain Syed South Korea October Event From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.