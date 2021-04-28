Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90: family

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :American astronaut Michael Collins, who flew the Apollo 11 command module while his crewmates became the first people to land on the Moon in 1969, died on Wednesday after battling cancer, his family said.

"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way," Collins' family tweeted on his official Twitter account.