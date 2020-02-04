App Bug Fixed, Iowa Caucus Results May Be Released Later on Tuesday - Democrat Party Chair

A computer application bug has been fixed and the results of the Iowa caucus will be released as soon as possible on Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A computer application bug has been fixed and the results of the Iowa caucus will be released as soon as possible on Tuesday, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy price said in a statement.

"We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system.

This issue was identified and fixed," the statement said on Tuesday morning. "While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld."