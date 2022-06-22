UrduPoint.com

'Appalling' For Russia To Deny Captured Americans Protection From Execution: US

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 12:18 AM

'Appalling' for Russia to deny captured Americans protection from execution: US

The United States on Tuesday said it was "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could face execution

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday said it was "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could face execution.

"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for two American citizens that were in Ukraine," John Kirby, a White House spokesman, told reporters after the Kremlin spokesman said the two men are not protected by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of war.

Kirby, spokesman for foreign policy at the White House, said the Kremlin was being at minimum reckless with the comments.

"Either way, it's equally alarming. Whether they actually mean what they're saying here, and that this could be an outcome, that they could levy a death penalty against two Americans that were fighting in Ukraine, or that they just feel that it's a responsible thing for a major power to do, to talk about doing this," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Geneva United States

Recent Stories

Ecuadorans teargassed at demos that military deems ..

Ecuadorans teargassed at demos that military deems 'grave threat'

12 minutes ago
 Italy's Five Star party heads for breakdown over U ..

Italy's Five Star party heads for breakdown over Ukraine

12 minutes ago
 Iran executed more than 100 people between January ..

Iran executed more than 100 people between January and March: UN

12 minutes ago
 Over 200 million children in crisis-hit countries, ..

Over 200 million children in crisis-hit countries, including Pakistan, require e ..

12 minutes ago
 Local star Milak shines but Dressel withdraws from ..

Local star Milak shines but Dressel withdraws from two swimming finals

16 minutes ago
 Asalanka, spinners help Sri Lanka clinch ODI serie ..

Asalanka, spinners help Sri Lanka clinch ODI series

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.