'Appalling' for Russia to deny captured Americans protection from execution: US

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The United States on Tuesday said it was "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could face execution.

"It's appalling that a public official in Russia would even suggest the death penalty for two American citizens that were in Ukraine," John Kirby, a White House spokesman, told reporters after the Kremlin spokesman said the two men are not protected by the Geneva Conventions on prisoners of war.

Kirby, spokesman for foreign policy at the White House, said the Kremlin was being at minimum reckless with the comments.

"Either way, it's equally alarming. Whether they actually mean what they're saying here, and that this could be an outcome, that they could levy a death penalty against two Americans that were fighting in Ukraine, or that they just feel that it's a responsible thing for a major power to do, to talk about doing this," he said.