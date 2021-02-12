(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Consideration of the appeal against the decision to replace Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real prison term is scheduled for February 20 in the Moscow City Court, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Consideration of the appeal against the decision to replace Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real prison term is scheduled for February 20 in the Moscow City Court, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova told Sputnik.

"The appeal will be considered in the Moscow City Court on February 20 at 10 a.m., this is a working Saturday," Mikhailova said.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow ruled to cancel Navalny's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace it with 3.5 years in a general regime prison.