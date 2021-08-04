UrduPoint.com

Appeal Court Finds Ban Of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation In Russia Legal

The first Moscow appellate court of general jurisdiction considered the decision to recognize Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, also recognized as a foreign agent) an extremist organization and to ban it in Russia as legal, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The first Moscow appellate court of general jurisdiction considered the decision to recognize Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, also recognized as a foreign agent) an extremist organization and to ban it in Russia as legal, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The decision of the Moscow City Court should be left unchanged, appeals without satisfaction," the judicial board said.

Thus, the decision fully entered into force. The court session was closed, only to the announcement of the decision was public.

In June, the Moscow City Court in June recognized the FBK, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (also recognized as a foreign agent) and the Navalny Headquarters public movement as extremist organizations and banned their activities.

The ban,was subject to immediate execution.

According to the prosecutor's office, the FBK and two other entities associated with Navalny created conditions for a "color revolution" by regularly organizing unauthorized actions that ended in riots involving teenagers.

The defense called the arguments of the prosecutor's office unfounded: according to lawyer Ivan Pavlov, the turnover of power is a basic constitutional principle, the concept of "color revolution" is not legal and cannot serve as an argument in such a dispute, and the right to peaceful assembly is also enshrined in the constitution.

