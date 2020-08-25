UrduPoint.com
Appeal Hearing Of Ex-Bosnian Commander Mladic Starts With Technical Difficulties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

He Tuesday appeal hearing of former Bosnian Serbs commander Ratko Mladic held by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague started with technical hiccups

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Tuesday appeal hearing of former Bosnian Serbs commander Ratko Mladic held by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague started with technical hiccups.

Mladic, who is sentenced by the UN court to life in prison for committing various war crimes, including the 1995 genocide in Srebrenica, had surgery in March and was given six weeks to recuperate. After that, court sessions were postponed twice over the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding restrictions.

The two-day hearings began on Tuesday morning with minimum participants present in the court chamber and the judicial panel connected via teleconference. The IRMCT broadcasts it on its website. Mladic observes the process from a special area wearing a business suit.

The hearing is presided by judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe. She announced the beginning of the hearing but had to interrupt the proceeding soon due to technical issues � the judge's English speech was overdubbed by a simultaneous translation in French, impeding translation to other languages.

The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia that lies close to the Serbian border, was staged by the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska in July 1995 and left over 8,000 Bosniaks dead. The tragedy is one of the episodes of the Yugoslav Wars, which raged on the territory of the now-dissolved Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

For that and other atrocities committed during the 1992-1995 armed conflict in the Balkans, Mladic was sentenced in November 2017 by the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague.

Both prosecutors and Mladic's lawyers have appealed the sentence. The prosecution claims it has found evidence of other crimes committed by Mladic, while his family says he suffered several micro strokes since his conviction and requires urgent medical care outside prison.

