UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Agrees To Run Parler Again On App Store - Congressman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Apple Agrees to Run Parler Again on App Store - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Apple has agreed to reinstate the Parler application, which is used by many conservatives in the United States, on its App Store after being questioned about its decision to remove it by a US lawmakers, Congressman Ken Buck announced in a message.

"On March 31, Senator Mike Lee  and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store," Buck said via Twitter on Monday. "Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store.

Huge win for free speech."

On February 15, Parler announced its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot on January 6. The company describes itself as the world's number one free speech social media platform and claims over 20 million users.

Following the Capitol riot, Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services to Parler, accusing it of hosting content that encourages violence.

Related Topics

World Google Social Media Twitter Company United States January February March Apple From Million

Recent Stories

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

3 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

4 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

2 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

2 hours ago

Lukashenko Fulfills His Duties in Full After Foile ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.