Apple Agrees to Run Parler Again on App Store - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Apple has agreed to reinstate the Parler application, which is used by many conservatives in the United States, on its App Store after being questioned about its decision to remove it by a US lawmakers, Congressman Ken Buck announced in a message.

"On March 31, Senator Mike Lee and I sent a letter demanding answers about why Apple removed Parler from the App Store," Buck said via Twitter on Monday. "Today, we received a response: Parler will be reinstated on the App Store.

Huge win for free speech."

On February 15, Parler announced its official relaunch after Amazon booted it from its hosting service in the wake of the Capital riot on January 6. The company describes itself as the world's number one free speech social media platform and claims over 20 million users.

Following the Capitol riot, Google, Apple and Amazon suspended their services to Parler, accusing it of hosting content that encourages violence.