Apple Announces Closing Stores in China Until February 9 Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

US hi-tech giant Apple said on Saturday it was closing all its stores in mainland China until February 9 due to the outbreak of a new deadly strain of coronavirus in the Asian country

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US hi-tech giant Apple said on Saturday it was closing all its stores in mainland China until February 9 due to the outbreak of a new deadly strain of coronavirus in the Asian country.

The store search feature on the company's Chinese website is currently unavailable and a notification appearing on it reads that "Apple stores will be closed today through February 9 due to the healthcare situation and preventative measures.

"

Meanwhile, according to the freshest figures, the coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, has already killed 259 people in China and spilled into more than 20 countries. The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the spreading virus on Thursday.