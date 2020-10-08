Apple Asks Telegram to Block 3 Belarusian Channels Exposing 'Oppressors'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Apple has asked the Telegram messaging app to block three public groups, or channels, where authors expose the identities of and personal information about the individuals whom they consider responsible for public maltreatment, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said on Thursday.

"Apple is requesting that we shut down 3 channels used by the people of Belarus to expose the identities of their oppressors ...

Their concern is that publishing the personal information of law enforcers and propagandists may incite violence," Durov said on his own channel.

While describing the situation as "not black and white" and saying he was rather inclined to keep the channels running, the Telegram chief said that "typically Apple doesn't offer much choice for apps like Telegram in such situations."

According to Durov, these channels will now likely become blocked on iOS but remain available on other platforms.