UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Builds 'Grid-Scale' Battery Complex To Store Power From Nearby Solar Farm

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Apple Builds 'Grid-Scale' Battery Complex to Store Power From Nearby Solar Farm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A utility-scale battery farm now under construction will allow a nearby solar farm to provide uninterrupted power when the sun does not shine, tech giant Apple said on Wednesday.

"Apple is constructing one of the largest battery projects in the country, California Flats - an industry-leading, grid-scale energy storage project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power over 7,000 homes for one day," the company said in a press release.

The project is designed to support Apple's 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of the company's renewable energy in the state of California.

It will store excess energy generated during the day deploying the power it when it is most needed, the release said.

The battery complex marks the "next frontier" in of Apple's efforts to become carbon neutral in its entire supply chain and products by 2030, the release also said.

Apple added that it had won commitments for the 2030 target from more than 100 companies that supply parts for Apple products.

Related Topics

Company Apple All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

2 hours ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

2 hours ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

2 hours ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.