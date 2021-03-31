Apple Builds 'Grid-Scale' Battery Complex to Store Power From Nearby Solar Farm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A utility-scale battery farm now under construction will allow a nearby solar farm to provide uninterrupted power when the sun does not shine, tech giant Apple said on Wednesday.

"Apple is constructing one of the largest battery projects in the country, California Flats - an industry-leading, grid-scale energy storage project capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy, enough to power over 7,000 homes for one day," the company said in a press release.

The project is designed to support Apple's 130-megawatt solar farm that provides all of the company's renewable energy in the state of California.

It will store excess energy generated during the day deploying the power it when it is most needed, the release said.

The battery complex marks the "next frontier" in of Apple's efforts to become carbon neutral in its entire supply chain and products by 2030, the release also said.

Apple added that it had won commitments for the 2030 target from more than 100 companies that supply parts for Apple products.