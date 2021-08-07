UrduPoint.com

Apple Checks On Child Abuse Imagery Online Wrong Way To Go - WhatsApp Chief

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Apple Checks on Child Abuse Imagery Online Wrong Way to Go - WhatsApp Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Apple's newly announced plans to check online device photos for postings of child abuse imagery are the wrong approach to take and will not be co-adopted by WhatsApp, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) announced on Friday.

"I read the information Apple put out yesterday and I'm concerned," WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart said in a Facebook message. "I think this is the wrong approach and a setback for people's privacy all over the world. People have asked if we'll adopt this system for WhatsApp. The answer is no."

WhatsApp was taking a stand against the dangerous use of spyware, Cathcart said. He insisted it would be wrong for the government to force his company to build a backdoor into its products, and ultimately, he feared such a demand would undermine the very freedoms and liberty the government was meant to protect.

"NSO Group claims they responsibly serve governments, but we found more than 100 human rights defenders and journalists targeted in an attack last May. This abuse must be stopped," Cathart added.

NSO Group Technologies is an Israeli technology firm whose spyware called Pegasus enables the remote surveillance of smartphones and was used to track human rights defenders, activists at journalists and the behest of governments and other actors. It was founded in 2010 by Niv Carmi, Omri Lavie, and Shalev Hulio.

Related Topics

Attack World Technology Facebook Company May Apple All Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

31 minutes ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

31 minutes ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

31 minutes ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

56 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

56 minutes ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.