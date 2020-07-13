Apple Computer Invests $400Mln to Ease California Housing Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Apple said in a press release on Monday that it has earmarked $400 million this year to create affordable housing for first time homebuyers in the San Francisco Bay area's Silicon Valley.

"Projects launching this year include the first affordable housing developments funded in partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley, which will create more than 250 new units of affordable housing across the Bay Area, as well as a mortgage and down payment assistance fund and an affordable housing investment support program, both created in conjunction with the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA)," the release said.

The release characterized the $400 million as a "major milestone" in the company's multi-year $2.5 billion commitment to combat the housing crisis in California.

Average house prices in the region range well above the $1 million mark, beyond the reach of most first-time home buyers, according to real estate data.