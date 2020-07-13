UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Computer Invests $400Mln To Ease California Housing Crisis - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Apple Computer Invests $400Mln to Ease California Housing Crisis - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Apple said in a press release on Monday that it has earmarked $400 million this year to create affordable housing for first time homebuyers in the San Francisco Bay area's Silicon Valley.

"Projects launching this year include the first affordable housing developments funded in partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley, which will create more than 250 new units of affordable housing across the Bay Area, as well as a mortgage and down payment assistance fund and an affordable housing investment support program, both created in conjunction with the California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA)," the release said.

The release characterized the $400 million as a "major milestone" in the company's multi-year $2.5 billion commitment to combat the housing crisis in California.

Average house prices in the region range well above the $1 million mark, beyond the reach of most first-time home buyers, according to real estate data.

Related Topics

Company San Francisco Apple Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

25 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

25 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

40 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

49 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.