Apple Corrects Issue Of Crimea's False Belonging In Weather App - Russian Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Apple Corrects Issue of Crimea's False Belonging in Weather App - Russian Lawmaker

US computer giant Apple has fixed errors in its Weather app to properly display Crimea as belonging to Russia, the head of the Russian lower house's security and anti-corruption committee said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) US computer giant Apple has fixed errors in its Weather app to properly display Crimea as belonging to Russia, the head of the Russian lower house's security and anti-corruption committee said on Wednesday.

In the spring, the Russian State Duma demanded that Apple settle the issue regarding the incorrect display of Crimea and Sevastopol on its maps and weather apps. In May, Leonid Levin, the chairman of the lower house's committee for information policy, confirmed that Apple corrected inaccuracies in regards to Crimea's belonging on its maps, but the issue remained in the Weather app.

"The work was done on a staged basis ... Today, they announced that all the errors were eliminated," Vasilii Piskarev said, following a meeting with Apple representatives.

According to the chairman, the committee on security and corruption control will monitor Apple's services to check whether they display Crimea's country correctly.

He also added that he did not consider the Crimean issue in the Apple services to be a political move by the company, as it was a for-profit organization.

