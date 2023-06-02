UrduPoint.com

Apple Denies Russia's FSB's Claims Company's Gadgets Being Used To Spy On Users In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US tech giant Apple denied Thursday the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) allegations that its gadgets were being used to spy on Russian users in the interests of US intelligence agencies.

"We have never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any Apple product and never will," Apple said in a statement shared with media, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, FSB said that it had disclosed a reconnaissance operation by US intelligence agencies involving several thousand Apple gadgets, including those registered with foreign embassies in Russia.

The information obtained by the FSB points to Apple's close cooperation with the US intelligence community and confirms that "the company's declared privacy policy is not true," the security service added.

Following the report, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the United States is a country that puts itself above the law, and no country is allowed to abuse its technological capabilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the use of Apple smartphones in civil service is unacceptable and prohibited, adding that he was not aware of cases of phones of Kremlin officials being involved in the US operation.

