Apple Distributes Over 20Mln Protective Masks Across US To Fight COVID-19 - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:48 PM

Apple has distributed over 20 million protective masks through its supply chains across the United States to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Tim Cook said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Apple has distributed over 20 million protective masks through its supply chains across the United States to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Tim Cook said.

"Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We've now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers," Cook said on Twitter.

According to him, the company expects to deliver more than a million masks and face shields weekly beginning this week.

Deliveries have already started in the United States, and the company expects to soon expand its geography of deliveries outside the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 70,000 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has been the country most affected by COVID-19 in terms of confirmed cases of the disease and over 9,600 fatalities.

