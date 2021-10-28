Apple Doubles Suppliers Committed to 100% Clean Power in Bid for Carbon Neutrality by 2030

US computer giant Apple announced a series of clean energy commitments from its suppliers on Wednesday, bolstering plans for carbon neutrality across the company's entire supply chain by the end of the decade

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US computer giant Apple announced a series of clean energy commitments from its suppliers on Wednesday, bolstering plans for carbon neutrality across the company's entire supply chain by the end of the decade.

"In total, 175 Apple suppliers will transition to using renewable energy, and the company and its suppliers will bring online more than 9 gigawatts of clean power around the world." Apple said in a press release.

By more than doubling the number of suppliers with clean energy commitments, Apple expects to reduce carbon emissions by 18 million metric tons - the equivalent of taking over 4 million cars off the road each year, the release said.

Companies in Apple's clean energy program include 19 suppliers in the United States, 19 in Europe, 50 in China and 31 in India, Japan and South Korea, the release added.

While Apple is already carbon neutral across its global operations, by 2030, every Apple device sold will have a net-zero climate impact, according to the release.