Apple Fire Burning Across 12,000 Acres in California - Riverside County Fire Department

Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) A major wildfire is burning across 12,000 acres in southern California and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

"8:00 p. m. 08/01/2020 [03:00 GMT on Sunday] - The Apple Fire is now 12,000 acres and remains 0% contained," the fire department said in its latest update on Twitter.

Several evacuation orders and warnings are currently in place.

"Approximately 2,586 homes totaling approximately 7,800 people are under evacuation orders," the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

The Apple Fire started on Friday in the unincorporated community of Cherry Valley, located in Riverside County. No injuries related to the fire have been reported so far.

According to local media, more than 370 firefighters with five air tankers and four helicopters are currently battling the wildfire.

