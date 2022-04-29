UrduPoint.com

Apple Forecasts Losses Of Up To $8Bln Caused By COVID-Related Disruptions - Finance Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Apple Forecasts Losses of Up to $8Bln Caused by COVID-Related Disruptions - Finance Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Apple chief financial officer Luca Maestri said that the disruption in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could result in losses of up to $8 billion for the company in the second quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, Apple released financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter, ending on March 26, where it reported a record $97.3 billion quarterly revenue.

"Supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are impacting our ability to meet customer demand for our products. We expect these constraints to be in the range of $4 billion to $8 billion, which is substantially larger than what we experienced during the March quarter," Maestri told a conference call on the company's quarterly financial results.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, noted that "COVID is difficult to predict," adding that the company is "doing a reasonable job currently navigating what is a challenging environment."

Among other factors affecting revenues was the suspension of Apple sales in Russia, which is expected to impact the company's year-on-year growth by some 150 basis points next quarter, Maestri said.

The semiconductor crisis, or the global chip shortage, began in 2020 and was mainly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a significant increase in demand for computers, laptops and other means of teleworking. This, in turn, resulted in increasing prices and shortages of semiconductors.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Company Job March 2020 Apple Billion

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemica ..

ANF recovers over 218 kg narcotics, 262 kg chemical; arrests six

5 minutes ago
 ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

ADC chairs district vigilance committee meeting

5 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz ..

Moldova to Receive Russian Gas in May - Moldovagaz CEO

5 minutes ago
 3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

3 held with weapons 29th Apr, 2022

8 minutes ago
 Ration packs distributed among needy families

Ration packs distributed among needy families

19 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.