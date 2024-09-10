Apple, Google: EU court to rule on major cases

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A top EU court will rule on Tuesday in a 13-billion-euro tax case involving Apple and Ireland, and could also deliver a victory for Brussels by upholding a multi-billion-euro fine against Google, in two eagerly awaited decisions.

The rulings will be a huge test for the bloc's outgoing competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, who has suffered a series of setbacks in EU courts against her decisions.

The final decisions are expected to be published after 0730 GMT.

.