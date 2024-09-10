Open Menu

Apple, Google: EU Court To Rule On Major Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Apple, Google: EU court to rule on major cases

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A top EU court will rule on Tuesday in a 13-billion-euro tax case involving Apple and Ireland, and could also deliver a victory for Brussels by upholding a multi-billion-euro fine against Google, in two eagerly awaited decisions.

The rulings will be a huge test for the bloc's outgoing competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, who has suffered a series of setbacks in EU courts against her decisions.

The final decisions are expected to be published after 0730 GMT.

.

Related Topics

Google Fine Brussels Ireland Apple Top Court

Recent Stories

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

32 minutes ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

4 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

13 hours ago
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

13 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

14 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

14 hours ago
 Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor hou ..

Students ring 'Bell of Hope' at Sindh Governor house for resolving their issues

14 hours ago
 Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; ..

Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aura ..

14 hours ago
 Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK ..

Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

14 hours ago

More Stories From World