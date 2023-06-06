Apple Introduces Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Apple introduced on Monday its first mixed-reality headset called Vision Pro.

"Vision Pro is a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world...

Apple Vision Pro will change the way we communicate, collaborate, work and enjoy entertainment," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an annual developer conference.

The device looks like a massive diving mask with a cord on the side. Vision Pro can be controlled by using using eyes, hands and voice, which means the user is no longer constrained to the screen.

"You can see, hear and interact with digital content just like it's in your physical space," Cook added.

He stressed that it is the first Apple product "you look through and not at."