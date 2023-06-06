UrduPoint.com

Apple Introduces Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Apple Introduces Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Apple introduced on Monday its first mixed-reality headset called Vision Pro.

"Vision Pro is a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world...

Apple Vision Pro will change the way we communicate, collaborate, work and enjoy entertainment," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during an annual developer conference.

The device looks like a massive diving mask with a cord on the side. Vision Pro can be controlled by using using eyes, hands and voice, which means the user is no longer constrained to the screen.

"You can see, hear and interact with digital content just like it's in your physical space," Cook added.

He stressed that it is the first Apple product "you look through and not at."

Related Topics

World Apple

Recent Stories

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Hu ..

Jobs at Risk From Artificial Intelligence, Need Human Intelligence Tempering - I ..

2 hours ago
 PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Wazir ..

PM grieved over martyrdom of army jawan in S Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to ..

Russia Already Abides by Grossi's 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP - Neb ..

2 hours ago
 US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members ..

US House Panel Head Says Blinken Allowing Members Chance to See Afghanistan Diss ..

2 hours ago
 US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air ..

US, Allies Don't Have Many Patriots in Stock, Air Defense Top Priority for Kiev ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.