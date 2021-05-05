UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Invests $410Mln In Optical Tech Firm That Supports Face Recognition

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Apple Invests $410Mln in Optical Tech Firm That Supports Face Recognition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A US tech company named II-VI, a leading developer of optical technology, received a $410 million award from Apple Computer's Advanced Manufacturing Fund to develop new components for the iPhone, Apple said on Wednesday.

"The expansion of the company's long-standing relationship with II-VI will create additional capacity and accelerate delivery of future components for iPhone, with 700 jobs," Apple said in a press release.

II-VI manufactures vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that help power Face ID, Memoji, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

Apple also works with II-VI to manufacture lasers used in the LiDAR Scanner technology that helps deliver faster, more realistic augmented reality experiences and improves autofocus in low-light scenes in photos and videos, the release said.

Today's award follows an Apple's initial $390 investment in II-VI in 2017, the release added.

The partnership with II-VI is part of Apple's plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Company United States 2017 Apple From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

US economy regains more private jobs in April: sur ..

29 minutes ago

Reference against Dar adjourned till May 26

29 minutes ago

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on r ..

29 minutes ago

Press Release from Business Wire: LLPA

45 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of rain expecte ..

45 minutes ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Ban on Former Pre ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.