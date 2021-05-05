Apple Invests $410Mln in Optical Tech Firm That Supports Face Recognition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A US tech company named II-VI, a leading developer of optical technology, received a $410 million award from Apple Computer's Advanced Manufacturing Fund to develop new components for the iPhone, Apple said on Wednesday.

"The expansion of the company's long-standing relationship with II-VI will create additional capacity and accelerate delivery of future components for iPhone, with 700 jobs," Apple said in a press release.

II-VI manufactures vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) that help power Face ID, Memoji, Animoji and Portrait mode selfies.

Apple also works with II-VI to manufacture lasers used in the LiDAR Scanner technology that helps deliver faster, more realistic augmented reality experiences and improves autofocus in low-light scenes in photos and videos, the release said.

Today's award follows an Apple's initial $390 investment in II-VI in 2017, the release added.

The partnership with II-VI is part of Apple's plans to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the United States over the next five years, according to the release.