Apple Launches Initiative to Promote Racial Equity With $100Mln Budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Apple CEO Tim Cook has unveiled the company's $100-million initiative to combat racial inequality and promoting opportunities for communities of color.

"The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment," Cook tweeted.

The projects will include creating a developer-entrepreneurial camp for black developers, increasing spending with black-owned companies, and raising representation among its business partners.

The initiative will begin its operations in the United States, spreading worldwide over time.

The US and the rest of the world have been having an active conversation about ways to fight racial discrimination and injustice following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody and subsequent mass protests.