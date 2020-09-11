UrduPoint.com
Apple Notifies Rossiya Segodnya Of Ukrainian Intelligence Demand To Remove Agency's Apps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

Apple Notifies Rossiya Segodnya of Ukrainian Intelligence Demand to Remove Agency's Apps

Apple notified the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency about the demand of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to remove mobile applications of all brands of the agency from the Ukrainian segment of the AppStore, Rossiya Segodnya press office told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Apple notified the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency about the demand of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to remove mobile applications of all brands of the agency from the Ukrainian segment of the AppStore, Rossiya Segodnya press office told Sputnik.

Rossiya Segodnya said the letter received from Apple contained "a notification about the removal of the agency's applications from the Ukrainian segment of the AppStore at the request of the SBU."

Ukraine has banned broadcasting of dozens of Russian channels since summer of 2014. The black list includes Channel One, Rossiyaa 24, Zvezda, REN-TV, Life News, RTR-Planeta, RT, as well as many entertainment, children's or sports channels. In Russia, these restrictions were repeatedly called unacceptable and regarded as an attack on freedom of the media.

