Apple Notifies Rossiya Segodnya Of Ukrainian Intelligence Demand To Remove Agency's Apps

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Apple Notifies Rossiya Segodnya of Ukrainian Intelligence Demand to Remove Agency's Apps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Apple notified the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency on Friday about the demand of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to remove mobile applications of all brands of the agency from the Ukrainian segment of AppStore, Rossiya Segodnya press office told Sputnik.

Rossiya Segodnya said the letter received from Apple contained "a notification about the removal of the agency's applications from the Ukrainian segment of the AppStore at the request of the SBU."

The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) also told Sputnik earlier in the day that Apple had removed the applications of the Russia-1 tv channel, Vesti FM radio station and Vesti.ru from AppStore in Ukraine at the request of the SBU.

According to Anton Gorelkin, a member of the Russian lower house's information policy committee, Apple's actions are meeting the censorship requirements set up by Kiev against Russia.

"From the Ukrainian authorities' point of view, the removal of Russian broadcasters' apps from the AppStore is just a continuation of censorship bans," Gorelkin told Sputnik.

Ukraine has banned broadcasting of dozens of Russian channels since summer of 2014. The black list includes Channel One, Rossiyaa 24, Zvezda, REN-TV, Life News, RTR-Planeta, RT, as well as many entertainment, children's or sports channels. In Russia, these restrictions were repeatedly called unacceptable and regarded as an attack on freedom of the media.

