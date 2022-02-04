UrduPoint.com

Apple Opens Representative Office In Russia In Compliance With National 'Landing' Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Apple Distribution International Ltd. has established a representative office in Russia to comply with the provisions of the law on "landing" of foreign IT companies, data from Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor revealed on Friday.

The Federal law on "landing" of foreign IT corporations came into force on January 1, obliging companies to create a branch, a representative office, or establish a legal entity in Russia. The column of the implementation status indicated that Apple fulfilled has the requirement.

The development indicates that Apple is fully in compliance of the Russian law on "landing." Earlier in the month, the company launched an electronic feedback form for Russian citizens and organizations at its website and registered a personal account at Roskomnadzor platform.

The law on "landing" of foreign IT companies applies to those with daily audience of more than 500,000 Russian users at their information platforms, compelling them to open representations to operate in Russia. These Russian offices must fully represent interests of the parent companies and serve as the main channel of interaction with the Russian regulators.

The law stipulates that those in violation could have their access to a foreign internet resource partially limited or blocked completely. It also provides for milder measures including informing users of violations, banning advertisement of an Internet resource, restricting money transfers by private individuals and legal entities, banning searches and so on.

In November, Roskomnadzor published a list of 13 foreign IT companies, which own 22 information resources, that must open representative offices in Russia. The list comprise Google, Apple, Meta Platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Viber, Spotify, Likeme, Discord, Pinterest and Twitch.

Apple alongside Spotify became the first foreign IT companies to open their representations in Russia. In late January, Twitter, Likee, TikTok, and Viber also fulfilled the "landing" law requirements, notably by registering accounts at Roskomnadzor platform.

