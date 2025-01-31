Apple profit climbs but sales miss expectations

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Apple on Thursday reported its revenue was a whopping $124.3 billion in the year-end holiday quarter, but sales growth fell shy of market expectations as the iPhone faces stiff competition.

Apple logged $36.3 billion in profit in what chief executive Tim Cook called its "best quarter ever."

Overall iPhone sales in the quarter were $69.1 billion, about a half-billion less than it took in for handsets in the same period a year earlier, according to an earnings release.

"Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove (earnings per share) to a new all-time record with double-digit growth," said Apple chief financial officer Kevan Parekh.

"We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments."

In the quarter, Apple's services segment -- which includes Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple TV+ -- reported revenue of $26.3 billion, compared to $23.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Apple shares slipped before rising nearly three percent to $244.67 in after-market trades.

The Americas remained Apple's largest market with $56.2 billion in revenue, while Europe showed strong growth at $33.9 billion.