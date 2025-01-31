Apple Profit Climbs But Sales Miss Expectations
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 09:00 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Apple on Thursday reported its revenue was a whopping $124.3 billion in the year-end holiday quarter, but sales growth fell shy of market expectations as the iPhone faces stiff competition.
Apple logged $36.3 billion in profit in what chief executive Tim Cook called its "best quarter ever."
Overall iPhone sales in the quarter were $69.1 billion, about a half-billion less than it took in for handsets in the same period a year earlier, according to an earnings release.
"Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove (earnings per share) to a new all-time record with double-digit growth," said Apple chief financial officer Kevan Parekh.
"We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments."
In the quarter, Apple's services segment -- which includes Apple Music, iCloud, the App Store, and Apple TV+ -- reported revenue of $26.3 billion, compared to $23.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Apple shares slipped before rising nearly three percent to $244.67 in after-market trades.
The Americas remained Apple's largest market with $56.2 billion in revenue, while Europe showed strong growth at $33.9 billion.
Recent Stories
ITA launches 12 new books for children
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
More Stories From World
-
Apple profit climbs but sales miss expectations2 minutes ago
-
Kenya's Ice Lions skate to win on East Africa's only rink2 minutes ago
-
Ghosts of past spies haunt London underground tunnels2 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen taking confidence from Champions League into Bundesliga title race22 minutes ago
-
Control tower staffing 'not normal' at time of Washington crash: NYT7 hours ago
-
OpenAI seeking $40 billion in new fundraising round: report7 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Aviator LLC7 hours ago
-
Siao Him Fa leads on sombre day at figure skating Europeans7 hours ago
-
'Shouldn't have happened:' DC air collision stuns experts7 hours ago
-
Protests against German conservatives after vote with far right7 hours ago
-
Neymar announces return to Brazil's Santos7 hours ago
-
On first trip, Rubio to wield big stick in Latin America7 hours ago