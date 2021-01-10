UrduPoint.com
Apple Removes Parler Social Network From App Store After US Capitol Hill Riot - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Apple has suspended US social network Parler from its App Store, saying that the microblogging service, which is popular with President Donald Trump supporters, has failed to act on calls for violence related to the Capitol Hill riot, the CNBC channel has reported, citing an Apple representative.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues," the Apple representative said on Saturday.

Amazon has also informed Parler that it will no longer provide cloud services to it, according to the channel

A day before that, Google said it was suspending Parler from Play Store over "continued" posting in the app that "seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US."

Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram have earlier blocked Trump's accounts in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The reason was Trump's address to the protesters who seized the Capitol building in Washington to prevent Congress from certifying the Joe Biden election victory. Calling on them to behave peacefully and go home, Trump, however, reiterated 2020 election fraud allegations.

