Apple 'Respectfully Disagrees' With Russian Watchdog Fine, Plans to Appeal Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Apple respectfully disagrees with the decision of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to fine the company with over $12 million for the violation of the antimonopoly legislation, and plans to appeal the decision, the company said in an email to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, FAS announced that it "imposed on Apple Inc. a turnover fine of 906,299,392.16 rubles (over $12 million) for violation of the antimonopoly legislation." The case was opened at the request of the Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab which said that its version of the parental control program, Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK), was rejected by Apple, which introduced its own similar app called Screen Time in IOS 12 update.

"We respectfully disagree with the determination of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service and we are appealing their decision," Apple said.

The company added that it is proud to have helped hundreds of thousands of developers in Russia, including Kaspersky, "reach more than one billion customers in 175 countries" via the App Store.

"We worked with Kaspersky to get their app in compliance with rules that were put in place to protect children. They now have 13 apps on the App Store and we have processed hundreds of updates for them," the company added.

In August, FAS ruled that Apple abused its dominant position in the app distribution market on two cases - having barriers for developers of parental control apps and having no clear rules for approving applications on the app store.