UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple 'Respectfully Disagrees' With Russian Watchdog Fine, Plans To Appeal Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Apple 'Respectfully Disagrees' With Russian Watchdog Fine, Plans to Appeal Decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Apple respectfully disagrees with the decision of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to fine the company with over $12 million for the violation of the antimonopoly legislation, and plans to appeal the decision, the company said in an email to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, FAS announced that it "imposed on Apple Inc. a turnover fine of 906,299,392.16 rubles (over $12 million) for violation of the antimonopoly legislation." The case was opened at the request of the Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab which said that its version of the parental control program, Kaspersky Safe kids (KSK), was rejected by Apple, which introduced its own similar app called Screen Time in IOS 12 update.

"We respectfully disagree with the determination of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service and we are appealing their decision," Apple said.

The company added that it is proud to have helped hundreds of thousands of developers in Russia, including Kaspersky, "reach more than one billion customers in 175 countries" via the App Store.

"We worked with Kaspersky to get their app in compliance with rules that were put in place to protect children. They now have 13 apps on the App Store and we have processed hundreds of updates for them," the company added.

In August, FAS ruled that Apple abused its dominant position in the app distribution market on two cases - having barriers for developers of parental control apps and having no clear rules for approving applications on the app store.

Related Topics

Russia Company Fine August Apple Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Health Ministry urges public to commit to vaccinat ..

17 seconds ago

ERC widens scope of beneficiaries of Sheikha Fatim ..

25 seconds ago

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

30 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

31 minutes ago

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.