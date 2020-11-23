UrduPoint.com
Apple Russia Gets Frequencies For Testing Ultra Wideband - Communications Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:58 PM

The Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) allocated frequencies to Apple Russia for testing Ultra-Wideband technology, Deputy Communications Minister Oleg Ivanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) allocated frequencies to Apple Russia for testing Ultra-Wideband technology, Deputy Communications Minister Oleg Ivanov said on Monday.

The commission decided to allocate a radio frequency band 6240-8236.8 MHz to the company for scientific, research, experimental and development work aimed at clarifying the conditions for electromagnetic compatibility of ultra-wideband short-range wireless devices with radio-electronic devices of different purposes. The allocation of frequencies was issued until October 1, 2021.

"It [Apple's application] was on the list. These are tests and we always authorize tests.

And then, when the test results, for example, are positive, there will be an application, and then there will be a substantive consideration," Ivanov said.

Ultra-Wideband is a short-range wireless technology with low power consumption, that, unlike Bluetooth, operates at very high frequencies and can be used to capture highly accurate spatial and directional data, and can transmit high-quality multimedia content wireless. The technology is already supported by the iPhone 11, released by Apple in 2019, and the iPhone 12, but in Russia, the company does not yet have the appropriate permission and needs to test the technology for possible jamming.

