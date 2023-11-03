Open Menu

Apple Sales Continue To Lose Ground

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Apple sales continue to lose ground

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Apple on Thursday reported that sales fell for the fourth consecutive quarter when compared to the prior year, but profit rose on the back iPhones and services.

The tech giant said it made a profit of $23 billion on revenue of $89.5 billion, which was down slightly from the same period last year.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said iPhone sales set a new record for its September quarter while money taken in from services hit an all-time high.

The company brought in $43.8 billion from iPhone sales while its services unit selling digital products such as Apple Music and iCloud brought in $22.3 billion, up 16 percent from a year ago.

"We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup," Cook said in an earnings release.

But sales of smartphones continued to shrink globally in the recently-ended quarter as consumers watched spending, according to market tracker Counterpoint.

Smartphone sales fell 8 percent, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of decline in year-over-year comparisons, according to research by Counterpoint's Market Pulse service.

Apple's strong September sales along with buzz around the new iPhone 15 line-up were signs the current quarter may break the losing trend, according to the market tracker.

Sales of computers, tablets and connected accessories all fell year-on-year.

Related Topics

Music Company Same Money May September Apple Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underw ..

Dubai South Ride and Dubai South Run to get underway next Sunday

7 hours ago
 Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photo ..

Emirati photographer wins HIPA&#039;s Night Photography&#039; competition

7 hours ago
 Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

8 hours ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

8 hours ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

9 hours ago
National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

11 hours ago
 Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

12 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

12 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World