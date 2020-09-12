Apple Says Did Not Remove Applications of Russian Media From AppStore in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US tech giant Apple told sputnik it had not removed Russian media applications from its AppStore in Ukraine, but only notified the developers of the relevant demands of the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Apple notified Rossiya Segodnya international news agency and VGTRK broadcaster about the requirement of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to remove mobile applications of their brands from the Ukrainian segment of AppStore.

"Apple has not removed any of these applications from AppStore in Ukraine. Apple only notified Russian developers of the requirements of the Ukrainian authorities and offered to contact them directly," the company said.