UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Says Did Not Remove Applications Of Russian Media From AppStore In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Apple Says Did Not Remove Applications of Russian Media From AppStore in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US tech giant Apple told sputnik it had not removed Russian media applications from its AppStore in Ukraine, but only notified the developers of the relevant demands of the Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier, Apple notified Rossiya Segodnya international news agency and VGTRK broadcaster about the requirement of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to remove mobile applications of their brands from the Ukrainian segment of AppStore.

"Apple has not removed any of these applications from AppStore in Ukraine. Apple only notified Russian developers of the requirements of the Ukrainian authorities and offered to contact them directly," the company said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Mobile Company Apple Media From

Recent Stories

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

56 minutes ago

Israel premier announces normalisation deal with B ..

56 minutes ago

FPCCI president appreciates govt support to women ..

56 minutes ago

Pyjama gardener: Son remembers Bizos, Mandela's la ..

33 minutes ago

Afghan Government Team Arrives in Qatari Capital f ..

33 minutes ago

US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement to Bolster Sec ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.