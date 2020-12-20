Apple Temporarily Closes Stores in California, London Amid COVID-19 Spikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) US tech giant Apple has temporarily closed all of its 53 stores in the state of California and more than a dozen of its outlets in the UK capital, London, amid a continued surge in new coronavirus disease cases in both areas, according to US media outlets.

"Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas," an Apple representative told the CNBC broadcaster on Saturday.

California has experienced a significant surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past week. On Wednesday, a new single-day state record of 53,711 cases was set.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update on Saturday that 403,359 positive tests for COVID-19 had been registered in the country on Friday, a new national record.

Tech portal 9to5Mac also said that Apple plans to close 15 stores in London following the UK government's decision to place the capital in its new "tier 4" restrictions as a new variant of COVID-19 spreads in southeast England.

Under England's new tier 4 measures, non-essential stores must close, along with leisure and entertainment venues.