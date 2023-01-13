(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Apple CEO Tim Cook will see his pay cut to $49 million in total compensation in 2023 at his request in light of investor discontent, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

"The Compensation Committee balanced shareholder feedback, Apple's exceptional performance, and a recommendation from Mr.

Cook to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received," the statement said.

According to the SEC's document, Cook's total compensation for his work in 2023 will be $49 million, "a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation". In 2022 Cook's actual total compensation was $99.4 million, including a salary of $3 million, about $83 million in stocks and $13.4 million in other rewards.