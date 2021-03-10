Apple to Invest Over $1.1Bln in Munich Hub for 5G, Wireless Technologies Research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US tech giant Apple announced on Wednesday plans to invest over 1 billion Euros ($1.19 billion) over the next three years to expand its engineering hub and create a new state-of-the-art facility for research and development in connectivity and wireless technologies in Germany's Munich.

Munich is already Apple's largest engineering center in Europe, with a focus on power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies. It currently employs over 1,500 engineers from 40 countries.

The expanded Munich hub, the so-called European Silicon Design Center, will become home to Apple's growing cellular unit and Europe's largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software. The team will work on 5G and future technologies, including the development, integration and optimization of wireless modems for Apple products.

"I couldn't be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover ” from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release published Wednesday.

Cook also expressed his gratitude to the Munich engineering community and to the German state for the four-decade long successful partnership.

According to the official statement, the new 30,000-square-meter (322,000 square feet) building will be ready by the end of 2022. Like the rest of Apple's global offices, it will run entirely on 100 percent renewable energy, the statement read.

The planned expansion of the Munich hub is part of Apple's long-standing efforts to boost its tech R&D by developing a world-class team of specialists across its German sites. As of now, Apple employs over 4,000 team members in the country working in a range of areas, including retail, engineering and operations.