BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Taiwanese company Pegatron, which assembles iPhone smartphones for Apple, has suspended the operation of two factories in eastern China amid an outbreak of COVID-19, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

Pegatron factories suspended their activity in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan "in order to cooperate with local authorities in the prevention and control of COVID-19," Chinese news portal Wangyi said, adding that a reopening date will be announced later.

On March 28, Shanghai's population of 25 million were put under lockdown in connection with a new outbreak of coronavirus cases.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the local authorities began mass testing, using a new scheme where areas east and south of River Huangpu were closed from March 28-April 1, while those east and south of Huangpu were locked down from April 1-5.

Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections, the authorities have extended the lockdown without specifying an end date.

On Monday, Shanghai confirmed 994 symptomatic and 22,348 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.