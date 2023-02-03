UrduPoint.com

Apple's Net Income Down 13% To $30Bln In First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2022-2023 - Release

Published February 03, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The net income of American technology giant Apple in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023 decreased by 13.4% to $29.998 billion year-on-year, according to the company's statement published on Thursday.

According to the statement, diluted earnings per share were down from $2.1 to $1.88 year-on-year, below the $1.94 forecast.

The company's quarterly revenue shrank 5.5% to $117.154 billion against the $121.88 billion forecast.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023, sales of Apple's iPhones decreased by 8.1% and amounted to $65.775 billion. Revenue from Mac sales fell 29% year-on-year to $7.735 billion, while sales of Apple's tablets iPad rose nearly 30% to $9.396 billion over the same period.

Apple's shares were down 3.3% after Thursday's trading session was closed.

