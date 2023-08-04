Open Menu

Apple's Revenues For Q1-Q3 2023 Down 6% Year-on-Year To $74Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Net profit of US tech giant Apple over the first three quarters of 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended on July 1, has fallen by 6.4% year-on-year to $74.039 billion, the company said in a fresh financial report.

Apple's total profits for the reported period fell by 3.4% to $293.787 billion, the company said in the financial report on Thursday. Diluted earnings per share fell to $4.67 from $4.82 year-on-year.

Net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year was up by 2.3% and amounted to $19.881 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the same period increased to $1.26 from $1.2 a year before, compared to the forecast $1.

19. Net sales in the three months to July 1 fell by 1.4% to $81.797 billion, compared to the forecast $81.73 billion.

Revenue from iPhone sales in the third quarter decreased by 2.4% year-on-year to $39.669 billion, revenue from Mac sales fell by 7.3% to $6.84 billion and from iPad sales  by 19.8% to 5.791 billion.

Revenue from Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, which includes Apple Watch and Air Pods, was up 2.5% and amounted for $8.284 billion. Services revenue went up by 8.2% to $21.213 billion, which is a record, the company said.

Apple shares fell by 2.05% in extended hours trading.

