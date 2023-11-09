Open Menu

Apple's Swift Student Challenge To Open In February 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) -- Apple's Swift Student Challenge will open in February 2024, including a new category recognizing 50 Distinguished Winners, the company said on Thursday.

The challenge has allowed thousands of students around the world to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills to take into their careers and beyond. Since 2020, students participating in the challenge have joined a worldwide community of developers using Swift, the same programming language used by professionals, to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps, according to Apple.

"It's a great tool for beginners to explore, learn, discover, and experiment with coding and app development on iPad and Mac," Apple said.

In an independent survey of more than 1,000 students in the United States in September, researchers from YPulse found that 92 percent of students believe it is important to learn how to code and 94 percent believe coding is an important skill for the future job market.

