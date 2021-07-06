UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Appointment Of ASEAN Special Envoy For Myanmar May Help Settlement - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:00 AM

Appointment of ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar May Help Settlement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Moscow considers it important to intensify contacts between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Myanmar to overcome the crisis, the appointment of a special envoy from the association will have a positive effect on the settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We consider it important that within ASEAN there have been numerous contacts, including face-to-face contacts, with the participation of official representatives of Myanmar... We are convinced that the expected appointment of a specialized ASEAN envoy will give an impetus to further joint work to settle the situation in that country," Lavrov said in an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Rakyat Merdeka.

The Myanmar military toppled the civilian government and took power in the country on February 1, arresting civilian leaders. The actions of the military triggered a wave of protests, which the new regime is harshly suppressing. The United States and its allies called the incident a coup.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Myanmar United States February From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

8 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

6 hours ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

6 hours ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

6 hours ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 hours ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.