Appointment of Taliban Envoy 'Matter for Credentials Committee' - UN Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The appointment of the envoy to the United Nations from the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) is a matter for credentials committee', UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"This is a matter for the credentials committee," Haq said when asked about the possible Taliban envoy appointment to the UN.